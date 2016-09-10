Karanka urges Middlesbrough to learn from mistakes

Aitor Karanka says Middlesbrough must learn from their mistakes in a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, but remains optimistic about his side's chances in the Premier League.

Daniel Ayala cancelled out Christian Benteke's opener at Riverside Stadium, but poor defending from George Friend eventually allowed Wilfried Zaha to net the winner early in the second half.

"If we don't play with our intensity and style, which we didn't in the first 45 minutes, it is the Premier League and we are going to pay," Karanka said at a media conference.

"We had a lot of chances in the second half and if we had played the same way in the first half we would have won the game.

"When you lose a game through mistakes it is difficult, but we have to think about the future and learn.

"We have lost the game, but we can't forget we are in a good position.

"I think it's a really good game to learn and we have to think about the future. The club has done an amazing job building this squad, I am really pleased with them.

"Now, we have to prepare for next Saturday's game against Everton. I told [the players] after the game we are in a good position and we have to keep going."

Middlesbrough have collected five points from four games so far in the 2016-17 league season.