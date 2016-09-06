Karius enjoying life in Liverpool despite early setback

New Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has settled well into life on Merseyside despite having to wait to make his competitive debut for the club.

Jurgen Klopp signed the 23-year-old from Mainz at the end of last season for a reported fee of £4.7 million.

However, his full debut has been put on hold after he suffered a broken hand in a pre-season friendly defeat to Chelsea.

Despite the injury, the German has been encouraged by the support he has received from the Liverpool supporters.

"People have recognised me at the traffic lights, when I'm having lunch or things like that and it's really nice to see because they're all just wishing you the best and a good recovery," he told the club's website.

"It's nice to hear from people and to know they care about you. It's a very good feeling, especially as I am new to the club and haven't been able to show them that much yet."

Karius has been out of action since the end of July, and is pleased the fans are still excited about seeing him play for the club.

"It's nice to see they don't forget about you and they stand behind you and want you to come back soon. I think that's very good for any player, not just for me. It helps a lot."

Karius, who was handed the number one jersey, is relishing the prospect of making his debut in a Liverpool shirt and getting the chance to play at Anfield.

"It's going to be a new experience. I've heard all the people telling me about it, but when you experience it yourself it's something different. I can't wait for that."