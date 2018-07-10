Karius makes another error as Liverpool survive Tranmere comeback

Loris Karius made another mistake as Liverpool made it two wins from as many pre-season matches by beating Tranmere Rovers 3-2.

Rafael Camacho, Sheyi Ojo and Adam Lallana - the England midfielder captaining the side – were on target before the break at Prenton Park on Tuesday.

But after Karius was introduced at the interval he was beaten twice as the hosts battled back into the game, the German goalkeeper at fault for the first of their goals.

Karius, who cost Liverpool dearly with a pair of awful mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, spilled Ollie Norburn's free-kick and Jonny Smith scored on the rebound.

Amadou Soukouna grabbed another for the League Two side but Liverpool held on to follow up a 7-0 friendly win over Chester on Saturday, in which the former Mainz keeper played 45 minutes.

Ahead of that match, Jurgen Klopp said Karius was "100 per cent" influenced by concussion after a collision with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos during the Champions League final.