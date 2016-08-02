Karius recovering from op on broken hand

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his hand.

The German suffered the injury in the club's International Champions Cup defeat to Chelsea and returned to England after the match.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Karius will face six to 10 weeks on the sidelines and he has successfully gone under the knife.

And the 23-year-old then took the opportunity to thank Liverpool fans for their support via Twitter.

I'm back at home after a succesful surgery! Thank you guys for all your get-well wishes! August 2, 2016

Karius is yet to make his competitive debut for the club, having joined from Mainz in May.