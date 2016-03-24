Keane admires 'bit of a boy' Ibrahimovic

Roy Keane has backed the quality and character of reported Manchester United target Zlatan Ibrahimovic, describing the Paris Saint-Germain striker as "a bit of a boy".

The 34-year-old's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season and United are one of a number of clubs to have been linked with a move for the former AC Milan, Barcelona, Inter and Juventus star.

Republic of Ireland - with whom Keane serves as assistant manager - will face Ibrahimovic's Sweden in the group stage at Euro 2016 and the former midfield general is all too aware of the striker's qualities.

"He looks a good character – you would be happy to play with [him]," said Keane. "He's a big player for Sweden, we will have to keep an eye on him.

"As a player? Really, really good. I've seen him recently live. I've done a few Champions League games [as a television pundit], a lot of speculation he might be going to England.

"Talented boy. Looks a bit of a character. Sweden are a very good qualifying team and tournament team."

Responding to a question from a Swedish journalist, Keane added: "He looks a bit of a boy. Do you know what that means in Cork? I will try to explain it to you later. You will have to Google it. Bit of a boy, one you want to be in the trenches with.

"Do you understand that? Yeah, I'd like to be in the trenches with him. Scores goals as well. Big lad, big character. Again, he's not shy. Pretty confident. One to watch from our point of view."

Ibrahimovic does fall short in one department for Keane, though.

"I'd like to think I'm better looking than him," he quipped.