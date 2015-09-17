Keane says Moreno tackle on Shaw was 'brilliant'

Roy Keane has defended the tackle by PSV defender Hector Moreno that left Manchester United's Luke Shaw with a double leg fracture.

Shaw suffered the injury in the 15th minute of United's 2-1 Champions League defeat to PSV on Tuesday, the left-back taken from the field on a stretcher while wearing an oxygen mask following seven minutes of treatment after a heavy challenge from Moreno.

Moreno dove in with his right leg to attempt to rob Shaw of the ball, but caught the 20-year-old with his trailing left leg.

The former Southampton player is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and the fall-out from the incident has seen United manager Louis van Gaal describe the challenge as "very bad".

Ex-referee Graham Poll has criticised match official Nicola Rizzoli for not sending Moreno off, but former United captain Keane told ITV: "I thought it was a brilliant challenge.

"I love the physical side of the game. You can always tell by player reactions and none of the United lads at the time, and players are best judges because they are nearest the tackle, didn't react over the top thinking it was a bad challenge.

"It was more of an accident with his trailing foot."