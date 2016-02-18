Keane slams 'spoilt child' Hazard

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane launched a scathing attack on Eden Hazard, labelling the Chelsea midfielder a "spoilt child".

Belgium international Hazard talked up a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the lead-up to Chelsea's Champions League last-16 first leg against the Ligue 1 champions on Tuesday.

Keane said it was up to the 25-year-old's older team-mates to teach him a lesson, particularly after their 2-1 loss in France in the first leg.

"I really can't understand these players. He signed an extension last year to his contract for another five years. We saw how good he was last year," Keane said on ITV.

"And then he's coming out with all that nonsense on the eve of a big, big game.

"If I was one of his team-mates I'd kick him up and down the training pitch. Some of the senior players have got to get hold of him.

"A talented, talented boy but his attitude, even last night, he's like a spoilt child. It's absolutely ridiculous."

Hazard struggled to have an impact in the first leg, leaving the Premier League giants with work to do ahead of the return clash at Stamford Bridge on March 9.