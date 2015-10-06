Keane slams Sunderland hierarchy after Advocaat exit

Roy Keane has hit out at the Sunderland hierarchy following Dick Advocaat's resignation as manager.

The experienced Dutchman left his position at the Stadium of Light after the 2-2 draw with West Ham, a result which left the club without a win from their first eight Premier League matches.

Former Sunderland boss Keane was asked for his view on the situation as he spoke to the press ahead of Republic of Ireland's crucial Euro 2016 qualification tie against Germany and did not hold back in an apparent dig at owner Ellis Short, who sacked him in 2008.

The Ireland assistant manager said: "That is Sunderland, isn't it?

"A brilliant club but while I can't comment on why different managers have left or have been sacked, people in the background probably need to take a look at themselves.

"If they had left me alone I would probably still be there now and I wouldn't be having to chat to you."

Sam Allardyce, Sean Dyche, Walter Mazzarri, David Moyes and Nigel Pearson are the leading candidates to replace Advocaat.

The next man in will be charged with reviving the fortunes of a side who sit 19th, already five points adrift of safety.