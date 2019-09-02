Chelsea misfit Kenedy set to leave the club – but only on another loan

Chelsea midfielder Kenedy is set to join Getafe on a season-long loan, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazilian is not in Frank Lampard's plans and will instead spend the 2019/20 campaign in La Liga.

Kenedy is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer, meaning he is likely to have played his final game for the club.

The 23-year-old spent the last 18 months on loan at Newcastle but didn't do enough to earn a permanent move to St James' Park.

He also made a single appearance for Watford during a loan spell that was cut short in 2016/17.

Kenedy, who has played 27 games for Chelsea since arriving from Fluminense in 2015, had reportedly been keen to leave west London permanently this summer.

