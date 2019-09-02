Chelsea misfit Kenedy set to leave the club – but only on another loan
By Greg Lea
Chelsea midfielder Kenedy is set to join Getafe on a season-long loan, according to Sky Sports.
The Brazilian is not in Frank Lampard's plans and will instead spend the 2019/20 campaign in La Liga.
Kenedy is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer, meaning he is likely to have played his final game for the club.
The 23-year-old spent the last 18 months on loan at Newcastle but didn't do enough to earn a permanent move to St James' Park.
He also made a single appearance for Watford during a loan spell that was cut short in 2016/17.
Kenedy, who has played 27 games for Chelsea since arriving from Fluminense in 2015, had reportedly been keen to leave west London permanently this summer.
READ MORE
9 players you didn’t know had scored Premier League hat-tricks
6 good reasons why this could be the highest-scoring season in Premier League history
What Unai Emery can learn from Mauricio Pochettino’s second season at Tottenham
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.