Chelsea report: Maresca favourite could be part of €500 million clear out this summer

Chelsea's transfer strategy in the past few years has left many in the football world scratching their heads.

The Blues have splurged €1.5 billion on 47 players according to Transfermarkt, and currently have nothing to show for it.

Academy graduates Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher have both moved onto pastures new, with only Reece James and Ben Chilwell remaining from the squad that won the Champions League in 2021, just 12 months before Todd Boehly purchased the club.

Chelsea planning €500 million clearout this summer

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (Image credit: Getty Images)

The players that have been brought in have been very much hit and miss. Cole Palmer is clearly the biggest hit under Boehly, with the attacking midfielder winning the PFA Young Player of the Year in his first season at the club.

Other signings such as Kalidou Kouliably and Raheem Sterling can be filed under the miss category, with neither at the club just two years after signing for the West London outfit.

Cole Palmer has scored just three goals since Christmas (Image credit: Alamy)

Another player, perhaps unfortunately, who sits in the miss category is Wesley Fofana.

The defender still stands as the third most expensive signing of the Boehly era at €80 million, but has made just 34 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spanish outlet Fichajes have reported that the Frenchman will be on the chopping block this summer as the club look to raise €500 million, despite manager Enzo Marseca saying he 'loves' Fofana.

Chelsea are looking to clear out up to 17 players this summer, with other underwhelming transfers Mykhailo Mudryk, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu and Joao Felix believed to be expected to depart Stamford Bridge.

Wesley Fofana has played just 14 Premier League games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea should cut their losses in FourFourTwo's opinion. Fofana is an incredibly talented player, but his current market value is just €27 million according to Transfermarkt and his injury issues make it difficult to know he is reliable.

Maresca needs to ensure Chelsea end the season by winning the Europa Conference League, and finishing as high in the Premier League as possible, with Champions League qualification next season a must.