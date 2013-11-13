Kennedy: Real job for Socceroos starts here

Kennedy scored the goal that secured qualification to next year's World Cup finals, heading home a cross from Mark Bresciano, which clinched a 1-0 win over Iraq in June.

But with new coach Ange Postecoglou leading Australia for the first time this week in the lead-up to a friendly versus Costa Rica, Kennedy is under no illusions of the task ahead of the Socceroos.



"It's been a few months now but obviously it's a moment I'll always savour and think back and enjoy," Kennedy said of on Wednesday, when asked about his crucial goal against Iraq.



"But I think the real work is starting now and we've got the World Cup to prepare for.



"We're not going to just relax now and be there for the ride, we want to go there and achieve something and do the best we can."



Kennedy was one of the late arrivals into camp on Tuesday after fulfilling his club duties with Japanese side Nagoya Grampus.



The tall striker trained under new coach Ange Postecoglou for the first time on Wednesday and admits there was a noticeable lift in energy within the squad.



"I've only just arrived yesterday morning so everything's quite fresh and quite new with a new boss and a few new faces in the team but so far so good," Kennedy said.



"I think automatically everybody wants to put their best foot forward.



"Definitely there was a lot of enthusiasm in training this morning and I think that comes automatically with a new coach and everybody wants to impress.



"Everybody wants to try to impress and play this game on Tuesday and obviously for the future be a part of the team for the World Cup."