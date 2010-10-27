Keown hails Chamakh impact

Keown highlighted Chamakh’s composure when in control of a football as one of his star qualities in assisting Arsenal, who climbed to second in the Premier League table on Sunday after beating title rivals Manchester City 3-0 at Eastlands.

“Everyone is going to be talking about Arsenal's impressive win at Manchester City coinciding with Cesc Fabregas’ return to the side last week but what has pleased me more has been Chamakh's form," he said in the Mail.

“He has had a really positive effect on the team. You can trust him in possession. Arsenal's system means they have midfielders arriving from deep but that relies on having someone up front who can hold up the ball and bring others into play.

“Chamakh's pace and strength in the air give the side other options going forward but it is his composure on the ball that is most impressive."

And the former England international predicted that Russian playmaker Andrey Arshavin will soon be finding himself sitting on the bench more often, once Robin van Persie returns from injury.

“Chamakh's form means that Andrey Arshavin is probably the player most under threat once Van Persie is fit,” he said.

Arsenal signed Chamakh on a free-transfer in the summer, and he has already scored six goals in 13 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

