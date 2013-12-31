Kerslake 'in the dark' on Cardiff manager hunt

The 47-year-old was placed in charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis after Malky Mackay was sacked last week following a long-running dispute with owner Vincent Tan.

Kerslake was in the dugout for Cardiff's 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Saturday, and is due to resume the role in the side's trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on New Year's Day.

Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being widely tipped to take the post, but Kerslake remains unaware of any developments.

"I don't know anything," he said. "It's as we were the last game. I've been told to take temporary charge of the team and that's the only thing that I know.

"I am absolutely in the dark on that situation.

"I spoke to the owner, chief executive and the chairman before the game against Sunderland and it was just really thanking me for taking the team and wished me well."

Kerslake - who was Mackay's assistant - once again re-iterated he would not be interested on taking on the role permanently.

"No interest. With great respect, I'm not interested in the job," he commented.

"I said before that I love coaching. I enjoy being out on the grass with the players and I have no interest in dealing with politics."