Kettlewell claims Ross County in no rush to replace Lindsay

Stuart Kettlewell claims Ross County will be in no rush to replace Jamie Lindsay after the midfielder left the club to sign for Rotherham.

The Staggies eased to a 2-0 win against Forfar to seal qualification from their Betfred Cup group without Lindsay thanks to two goals from Brian Graham.

And Kettlewell says that there are enough options already at the club to cover for the Celtic youth graduate.

“We’re in no mad rush to get a like for like replacement for Jamie Lindsay,” Kettlewell said.

“We have a lot of central midfield players at the football club, and we need to make sure we’re as strong in that area without Jamie Lindsay as we were last season.

“It’s almost that opportunity for players to come about and try and stake a claim, and it’s up to myself and Steven (Ferguson) to try and find the right combination that makes us at our strongest.”

Kettlewell felt that there was still room for improvement against Forfar however, adding: “We genuinely think we can do a lot better in the game.

“So there’s a certain frustration there when you think you can reach a certain standard, you want to try and reach it as often as possible.”