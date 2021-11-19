Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Everton clash due to positive Covid test

Manchester City are without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for their clash with Everton after the Belgium international tested positive for coronavirus during the international break.

Fellow midfielder Jack Grealish is also unlikely to feature due to the knock that forced him to pull out of England’s World Cup qualifier with San Marino on Monday.

Phil Foden is also doubtful after suffering a leg injury while away with England and Ferran Torres is a longer-term absentee but defender Aymeric Laporte is available again after suspension.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez continues to pick from a depleted squad as none of his long-term injured players are ready to play.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (metatarsal) is one to two weeks away from returning, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) will not be back for up to three weeks.

Centre-back Yerry Mina (hamstring) and Andre Gomes (calf) are also missing while defender Mason Holgate is suspended.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Silva, Palmer, Jesus.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Delph, Townsend, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Welch, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Davies, Gbamin, Tosun, Rondon, Dobbin.