Khedira closing in on Real return from injury

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in an international friendly against Italy in November.

Khedira is currently in Sicily continuing his rehabilitation, but revealed that the end of his injury nightmare is in sight.

He told Real's official website: "I feel more like a footballer now, because being here, on a football field, is like being home again. I can sense that I'm reaching the end of it, I'm close to getting back to the team and that motivates me to keep fighting

"It was tough at the beginning. I think the first four or five weeks were the most difficult. I was on crutches and couldn't walk. I was very limited.

"In recent weeks I've been training more comfortably on my knee. I'm really happy to be back on the turf, with the ball and running around outside. I have more confidence in my knee now, and I also feel more secure. I'm well.

"The Real Madrid medical team is very good. I trust the people I've been working on my recovery with. I've known them for six or seven years, and that makes the work we do easier.

"After an injury and so much concentration, normally you come back stronger. You can work on your faults and on the things you do well to do them even better."

The prospect of the former Stuttgart man being on the verge of returning is a major tonic for Real as they attempt to win La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

News of Khedira's imminent comeback will also be music to the ears of Germany coach Joachim Low ahead of the FIFA World Cup.