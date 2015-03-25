Khedira gives strong hint of Real Madrid exit

Khedira is out of contract at the end of the season and has long been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal and Schalke are among several clubs reportedly keen to sign the 27-year-old midfielder and they will have been encouraged by his latest comments regarding his future.

He told Marca: "I love Real Madrid, it will be hard to leave this club.

"I will give everything for this shirt until the last day of my contract, there should be no doubt about that."

The World Cup winner, who joined the European champions from Stuttgart back in 2010, has started only seven games for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season due to a combination of injuries and being out of favour.