Khedira happy to remain Real Madrid player

Germany midfielder Khedira's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of this season and he will be free to discuss a move away from the Spanish capital with other clubs from January.

The 27-year-old World Cup-winner has seen his opportunities limited at Real this season due to fitness issues and the arrival of international team-mate Toni Kroos in Madrid.

Khedira would certainly not be short of suitors should he decide to end his stay at Real, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich reportedly among a lengthy list of clubs keen to sign him.

However, while admitting his future is far from certain, Khedira has revealed he would like the chance to stay put and denied contact had been made with other clubs.

"My contract with Real Madrid will expire at the end of June, we are in good contact, and I've been really comfortable here for the last four-and-a-half years," he said on Thursday.

"Generally, I am not averse to signing a new contract with Real after this season. There have been no conversations with other clubs - I focus on my daily work in the club."

Speaking in his hometown of Stuttgart, Khedira was also asked for his view on who should win the FIFA Ballon d'Or after the three-man shortlist was revealed on Monday.

Two players Khedira counts as team-mates - Cristiano Ronaldo at Real and Manuel Neuer with Germany - will compete with Lionel Messi for football's grandest individual prize in January.

And Khedira has little doubt that either of those two, not Messi, should be rewarded for their stellar years.

"I think those three nominees, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manuel Neuer and Lionel Messi, are all world-class players and outstanding personalities that represent our sport in a perfect way," he commented.

"[But] I think there are only two favourites in this year's election - on the one hand Cristiano Ronaldo, but on the other hand also Manuel Neuer.

"Really, I wouldn't know whom to choose. If I was Sepp Blatter, I would award two golden balls this year."