Khedira has a role to play, insists Ancelotti

The Germany international has made just three appearances from the bench in La Liga this term, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric ahead of him in the pecking order.

Khedira was linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu during the close season, but an exit never came to fruition.

However, Ancelotti says the 27-year-old, along with fellow midfield man Asier Illarramendi, will get their chance later in the campaign.

"Khedira and Illarra are important players to be used during the season," he said. "I cannot think Kroos and Modric will play all season in this position.

"They will be useful and I have total confidence in them."

There are question marks over Modric's fitness for for Saturday's trip to Granada, while defender Pepe is also a doubt, and Gareth Bale and Fabio Coentrao remain sidelined.