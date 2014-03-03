Khedira not setting targets for return

The Germany international midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury during a friendly against Italy in Milan last November that was expected to end his campaign, despite Germany team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt hinting that the 26-year-old still had a chance of making the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Real head coach Ancelotti last week revealed that the midfielder was close to a return to first-team training, but Khedira is taking his recovery one day at a time.

"I'm doing my best not to get ahead of myself," he said on the German Football Association website.

"I am trying to look as little as possible into the future.

"Right now I'm focused on working hard and conscientiously every day. That's my main concern, not announcing when I'll be fit again.

"I believe that it is the right way to fully concentrate on the rehab. Everything else comes after that."

Khedira represented Germany at the 2010 World Cup and has 44 caps to his name after making his international debut in September 2009.