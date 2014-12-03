Khedira out of hospital after concussion
Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has been released from hospital after being admitted with a suspected concussion.
The Germany international was withdrawn shortly before the hour in Real's 5-0 win over Cornella in the Copa del Rey last 32 second leg on Tuesday, having taken a blow to the head.
Khedira was taken to hospital and head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that he would stay the night as a precaution.
On Wednesday, the club announced that Khedira had been released, having undergone tests.
"Following neurological exams performed on Sami Khedira today in the Sanitas La Moraleja hospital, the player has been discharged," a brief statement read.
With Khedira seemingly given the all-clear, he could come into contention to feature against Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, as Real go in search of their 18th consecutive victory in all competitions.
