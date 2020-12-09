Khune: Winning the game is our biggest priorities

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is confident his side can walk away with maximum points when they host Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The Soweto giants will welcome the side from Thohoyandou to the FNB Stadium when the two sides square off in the next league encounter on matchday six.

Amakhosi heads into this clash sitting in 13th place in the league standings with five points, while Leopards occupy 15th place on the log with three points after five games played so far this season.

Khune is now shifting his focus back to domestic football after his side beat Cameroonian side PWD Bamenda 1-0 on aggregate to advance to the next round of the Caf Champions League.

'We had two great games in the Champions League,' Khune told his club's official website. 'Going through to the next round is a good morale booster for us. We now have to shift our focus back to the DStv Premiership.'

'It’s not going to be easy. But we have good energy and we have a great attitude in the camp at the moment. We are looking forward to hosting Black Leopards on Wednesday evening. Obviously winning the game and making our supporters proud are our biggest priorities.

'We did not start the season well,' he admits. 'We have a chance on Wednesday against Leopards who have also not been doing too well. We stand a great chance of getting a positive result because of the confidence we gained against Bamenda.'

Khune has also opened up about the void left by playing in an empty stadium without their supporters.

'Everyone is getting used to the ‘new normal’ but it’s been difficult,' he confesses.

'We are used to playing in packed stadiums and we miss our fans. They are the driving force behind the team. They give us a lot of confidence going into games. There is a big difference in not having them in the stadium but it’s encouraging to know they are rooting for us from home. We promise them that will continue working hard and push for positive results whenever we play.'

The Bafana Bafana keeper is confident that his side have the ability and experience to overcome the current situation at the club.

'I have been in this situation before,' he says in conclusion. 'It takes a lot of courage from every individual to make the team tick and to get the confidence behind everyone in the team. It requires all of us to work hard and be leaders on the field. As the captain, I just wear the armband, but all the guys are leaders. The sooner we understand that, we as a team can change the situation for the better.'