Ki targets Arsenal win and seventh spot

Ki Sung-yueng insists Swansea City will not settle for eighth spot and will go in search of a Premier League double over Arsenal.

The 2-0 win over Stoke City at the weekend moved the Welsh club six points ahead of their nearest rivals, with a four-point gap to Southampton in seventh.

And Ki says his side - who beat Arsenal 2-1 on home soil in November - are looking up ahead of Monday's trip to the Emirates Stadium.

"Maybe people think we will let up in the next game against Arsenal because we won on Saturday, but two years ago we won 2-0 up there and I'll always remember that," said the South Korean.

"We always have a possibility so we'll try to get the double, like against Manchester United.

"I think it's not impossible that we can challenge for seventh position.

"Of course, we have some tough games left. It'll be difficult, but we have done very well against big teams this season. We will keep pushing ourselves as hard as we can."

After meeting Arsene Wenger's side, Swansea host Manchester City and travel to Crystal Palace on the final day.

Garry Monk's side have already secured the club's record Premier League points total.



