Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer hails Greg Kiltie’s match-winning performance

Alex Dyer praised two-goal Greg Kiltie for inspiring Kilmarnock to their 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Hamilton at Rugby Park.

The 23-year-old attacker opened the scoring from close range in the 36th minute and added a second with a terrific curling shot in the 63rd minute to clinch three deserved points.

Dyer’s side moved up to seventh place and are now unbeaten in three matches after a five-game losing streak.

The Kilmarnock boss praised Kiltie for his overall contribution to the win.

Dyer said: “Kiltie was excellent, he set the tone all afternoon, he worked hard and scored two good goals.

“All-round performance, he was brilliant and that triggered everyone else off.

“They all worked extremely well, showed good quality, passed the ball extremely well and to be fair they couldn’t live with us today.

“Greg has been good all season for us. He had a bad injury and he was out for ages.

“He started the season well. I stepped him out the side a couple of times and he has come back in and he looks a good player for us.

“He’s a Killie boy, he is one of their own and it is good to see. So long may that continue.”

Brian Rice was left frustrated that Hamilton’s preparations had been once again been disrupted by coronavirus issues, which have dogged the club intermittently this season.

Defender Aaron Martin was forced to withdraw in the morning of the game after his Covid-19 track and trace app told him he had to isolate and veteran skipper Brian Easton was out injured.

Boss Rice said: “There wasn’t a great deal in it. Kilmarnock were the better team in the first half and in the second we were still in it and giving it a go. Remember, we also hit the bar at 0-0.

“But we were missing our two main centre-halves from the last two clean sheets.

“Brian Easton was injured last week and came off, then Aaron Martin got caught up in a track and trace situation at 11.30am.

“We’d worked out the team, worked out the set-plays and when my phone rang at 11.30am and it’s the physio, your heart sinks.

“Aaron is a big player for me. He’s been fantastic for me since he came in.

“Him and Brian Easton have held the back three together. To lose the two of them coming here was a big, big loss and we saw that at the second goal.

“It (Covid situation) is going to get worse, there’s nothing surer than that.

“It does affect your team selection and everything at the club. That’s why you need numbers. We’re actively trying to get people in but it’s really, really difficult.

“I thought I had two players signed last Friday, the Covid situation changed and they chose to stay in England.

“The two of them have signed for an English club this week. It’s very frustrating.”