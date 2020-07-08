Kilmarnock sign Mitch Pinnock

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of Mitch Pinnock on a one-year deal, subject to Scottish Football Association approval.

The 25-year-old midfielder most recently played for AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Pinnock started his senior career at Southend and had spells at several clubs, including National League side Dover, before his Wimbledon move.

Killie manager Alex Dyer told the club’s official website: “I hope Mitch can give us some quality in the wide areas in terms of delivering good crosses as well as scoring goals.

“He’s someone who will get up and down the pitch and work hard for the team and give us additional dimension that we need in certain areas.”