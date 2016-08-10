Kimmich: Bayern is more attractive than Premier League

Joshua Kimmich said remaining with Bayern Munich is a far more attractive option than making a switch to the Premier League.

Kimmich, 21, has reportedly attracted interest from several English clubs after impressing for Bayern in 2015-16.

The midfielder made the move to the Bavarian club at the start of last season, moving from RB Leipzig, and featured in 36 appearances across all competitions.

He was even called into the Germany national team for their Euro 2016 campaign, starting four games as the side crashed out in the semi-finals against hosts France.

But ahead of the new season, Kimmich insists his immediate future remains in the Bundesliga.

"Making a major contribution to Bayern is more important to me than a transfer abroad," Kimmich told Munchner Merkur.

"Staying at Bayern is more tempting and more attractive to me."

The defensive midfielder has been given massive wraps in his homeland, with his style compared to club team-mate Philipp Lahm.

"That's a big compliment," he said. "Philipp has been playing at the highest level for more than 10 years. I myself half only five caps.

"Philipp is world class, I still have a long road ahead of me."