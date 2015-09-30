Kimmich has everything to become a great player, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has taken the time to praise Joshua Kimmich in the wake of Bayern Munich's 5-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb and believes the young midfielder has a bright future ahead of him.

The 20-year-old joined Bayern from Stuttgart during the close-season and his fine start to life at the Allianz Arena has now earned him the praise of his head coach.

"Kimmich also impressed me. He put in an awesome performance," Guardiola told reporters.

"Joshua has everything a player needs. He is very intelligent, always aggressive toward the ball, strong in the air, has an eye for free space, has superb vision and knows when to charge forward and when to sit back.

"He is an amazing player and a superb investment for the future.

"He is an extra option for Germany coach Joachim Low. For sure we will see him in the Germany squad one day.

"He really has everything needed to become a great player."

Kimmich has made six appearances for Bayern in all competitions so far this term, featuring from the start on three occasions.