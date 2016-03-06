Kimmich would benefit from Olympics more than Euro 2016 - Sammer

Matthias Sammer believes Bayern Munich youngster Joshua Kimmich would be better served by representing Germany at the Olympic Games, rather than the European Championship.

The 21-year-old came under the spotlight after receiving an animated talking to from outgoing Bayern coach Pep Guardiola in the centre circle following Saturday's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park.

However, after the match the Spaniard was full of praise for Kimmich, who he has used in a defensive role despite his initial emergence in midfield.

The youngster's impressive displays have led to him being tipped for a spot in the Germany squad for Euro 2016, but Bayern sporting director Sammer believes he would benefit from going to the Games in Rio instead.

"He will either play in the European Championship or the Olympics. I know that he has been planned for the latter by [Germany Under-21s coach] Horst Hrubesch," Sammer continued. "If there should be more, Joachim Low will tell us in a quiet moment.

"Playing in the Olympics [would be better] as you've already had a long break. He would have enough preparation time and then plays a tournament. He would be full of juice when he gets back.

"Joshua was born in 1995, which must not be forgotten. It shows there is a good mix in German football.

"Good players must have character. Joshua is a good boy. I have the greatest respect for his development."

Following Saturday's draw, Bayern hold a five-point lead over Dortmund at the Bundesliga summit with nine games remaining.

Sammer was more concerned about the 2-1 loss at home to Mainz on Wednesday, but feels the side can march to the title if they learn their lessons from that match.

"I do not know if I'm exaggerating when I say that the BVB will win nine games, but seven or eight they will – I am convinced of that. Therefore, it is clear what we must do," he said.

"We have a good starting position, we know that. We are also confident enough, but we were reckless in midweek.

"We got a point and kept our advantage, but we should learn from the Mainz game. Although it sometimes looks easy, it is incredibly difficult for Bayern Munich to win game after game.

"It is important to take the right lessons from the game during the week. If we do this, we have a great chance of becoming champions. If we do not, and we allow ourselves such a game even once or twice, it will be difficult.

"One thing I have noticed: if you criticise us and when the mood is against us, we are always good. So, carry on."