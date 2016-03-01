King disappointed not to crown Leicester display with win

Leicester City goalscorer Andy King was disappointed as the Premier League leaders let two points slip in an entertaining 2-2 draw against West Brom at the King Power Stadium.

Tony Pulis' men become the first team to score at Leicester in a league match since December 14 when Salomon Rondon broke the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Leicester proceeded to dominate much of the opening half and, after Danny Drinkwater's deflected effort dragged them level, King converted a sumptuous flick from the excellent Riyad Mahrez on the stroke of half-time.

But a Mahrez handball early in the second period led to Craig Gardner converting a superb 25-yard free-kick.

Claudio Ranieri's men pressed hard for victory during the closing stages as West Brom's ambition faded and Leonardo Ulloa – scorer of a stoppage-time winner against Norwich City on Saturday – came agonisingly close to repeating the trick.

"We should have won the game," King said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"They only had a couple of shots and they scored. We have to pick ourselves up again and go on Saturday [when Leicester travel to Watford]."

King impressed as he deputised for the injured N'Golo Kante, one of Leicester's star performers this season, and the Wales international added: "We’ve got that belief, so we always thought we would score. It's disappointing."