King surgery delayed by lost passport

"He should have had his operation today," manager Harry Redknapp told the London Evening Standard after Spurs beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

"He couldn't make it. Why? It's a long story. (It's) next week now," he added. "He couldn't find his passport, so he couldn't fly out to have it done. He mislaid it.

"He was going to see a lady in Germany," added the frustrated Spurs boss.

Tottenham have an injury crisis in defence and midfield with Younes Kaboul not due to return to training for four weeks after surgery on his right knee and Michael Dawson suspended.

Jonathan Woodgate is just getting back to fitness after a groin injury that has kept him out for more than a year while captain William Gallas has been struggling with a hip problem.

Midfielder Steven Pienaar missed the trip to Blackburn after being knocked out in a clash of heads in training.

"The other South African (defender Bongani Khumalo) thought his head was the ball and knocked him unconscious in training," Redknapp told reporters.

Croatian playmaker Luka Modric is also out for two weeks after having his appendix removed while Wales international Gareth Bale has been sidelined after a back spasm.

Spurs are in fifth place in the Premier League and face AC Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League with the first leg scheduled for the San Siro on February 15.