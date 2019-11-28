Kingstonian to revert to strongest line-up for FA Cup clash

Kingstonian are likely to return to their regular starters for the FA Cup second-round tie with AFC Fylde after resting several players against Sudbury.

Louie Theophanous and Dan Hector, who combined for three of the four goals in the first-round win over depleted Macclesfield, were only involved as substitutes in the FA Trophy qualifier and should return.

Simon Cooper and Tom Kavanagh were also left on the bench, while Ollie Cook sat out altogether as manager Hayden Bird put his focus on the FA Cup clash.

Lewis Montrose will look to step up his return from injury for Fylde.

The midfielder has made back-to-back substitute appearances having been out since August and boss Jim Bentley may see the match as an opportunity to give a first start to a man he admits he has tried to sign in the past.

Fellow midfielder Elton N’Gwatala left the club this week having failed to establish a place since Bentley took charge last month.