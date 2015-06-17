Kjaer makes Fenerbahce switch

Simon Kjaer's long-expected Lille exit has been confirmed with the Denmark international moving to Fenerbahce on a four-year deal.

The former Wolfsburg man had been linked with Premier League side Liverpool after Lille failed to qualify for Europe, having been one of Rene Girard's standout performers last term.

Kjaer was a regular feature in Girard's back line and has now made the switch to Istanbul with Fener, who will feature in the UEFA Champions League again this season.

The Turkish giants were banned from two editions of UEFA club competitions in 2013 for match-fixing.

Fener - who finished three points off Turkish Super Lig winners Galatasaray last season - recently appointed Vitor Pereira as their new head coach.

Pereira succeeds Ismail Kartal, who resigned from his position in May.