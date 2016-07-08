Klinsmann in discussions with England, claims Bierhoff

Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff claims close friend and United States boss Jurgen Klinsmann is in talks with the Football Association to fill the England vacancy.

England are on the hunt for a new manager after Roy Hodgson walked away following the country's embarrassing last-16 exit to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Former Germany coach Klinsmann - who has led the Americans since 2011 - was immediately linked to the post, talked up by ex-England international Jamie Carragher - having guided USA to a semi-final appearance at last month's Copa America Centenario.

Klinsmann has also been credited for laying the foundations for Germany's World Cup triumph in 2014, after his two-year spell in charge of the European giants from 2004 to 2006.

And Bierhoff believes ex-Tottenham striker Klinsmann, 51, would be a good choice for England.

"It's not like putting a hand on the shoulder and everything happens," said Bierhoff. "A lot of things need to come together.

"When we failed at Euro 2000 we invested a lot in the infrastructure and the education of young players and coaches, so now we have a lot of talented players and the Bundesliga is investing in young players.

"Perhaps it is an advantage that good players go to England and other countries, so our clubs have to bring other players through. But since the arrival of Jurgen Klinsmann – who I think is in discussions with England – we have also given the national team a certain pride, atmosphere and organisation. The success of the story is the high quality but also the good organisation and good atmosphere we have in the group."

Bierhoff added: "He would be a good fit. We started in 2004 together and he's not always, how can I say, nice to handle because he wants to change [things]. But he brings motivation.

"He has the courage to make difficult decisions and, perhaps, you need something like this."