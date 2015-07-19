Klinsmann hails hat-trick hero Dempsey

United States head coach Jurgen Klinsmann lauded the performance of Clint Dempsey, who netted a hat-trick in Saturday's 6-0 demolition of Cuba in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final.

Dempsey has been in sublime form in this year's tournament, and now has six goals in four appearances.

The Seattle Sounders man headed in the first in the fourth minute before Gyasi Zardes, Aron Johannsson and Omar Gonzalez all scored prior to the interval.

Dempsey doubled his tally with a penalty shortly after the hour and then completed his treble 12 minutes from time.

"What we've really enjoyed the last couple of weeks is his energy, his energy to also come back and help out and to constantly stay in the game," said Klinsmann, whose side will face Jamaica in the semi-finals.

"He's not switching off at all. He's hungry. He's hungry for goals first of all, and that helps us. He has two more meals.

"This is what a striker is keeping in his mind non-stop. This is what drives you. Every day, a striker is thinking, 'every day I want to score'.

"Right now he seems happy, balanced and he seems to be alright with himself as well. He's in good physical shape, which is important.

"He has the feeling that he can always get ahead of my opponent. Now we make sure he really enjoys the next two games.

"Those are the big ones. These are the ones where you really want him to score."

Dempsey added: "I feel good. My team-mates have given good service and have put me in good positions to get good looks in front of the goal and I've been able to put them on target.

"I think we look at some of the good things and some of the bad things and we know the [semi-final] game is going to be more difficult and we've just got to make sure that we're sharp and that we're doing everything we can to try and win this tournament."