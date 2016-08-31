Klinsmann: I had no contact with FA

United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann insisted the Football Association (FA) never made contact with him regarding the England job.

Klinsmann was reportedly in the running to replace Roy Hodgson following Euro 2016 before Sam Allardyce was eventually appointed.

At the time England were searching for a manager, Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff claimed Klinsmann was in discussions with the FA, though the latter denied ever speaking to the governing body.

"No," Klinsmann said after being asked if the England rumours were true in an interview with ESPN FC.

Pressed on why he did not deny the rumours, Klinsmann added: "If I deny this, now the next rumour comes, and then I deny the next rumour and the next one.

"I'm not commenting on anything here because it doesn't really matter anyway."

Klinsmann - who guided hosts USA to the semi-finals of the Copa America Centenario - remains committed to American football.

"My message since I took over this role, since five years ago, to all of them -- if it's clubs or countries -- is, 'I'm very, very privileged to have this role, and I feel very honoured, and I will respect my contract which goes until Russia [at the 2018 World Cup] and then we will see," he said.

"But I knew after this Copa America that there will be some rumours coming in I just decided that I would take myself out of everything for a couple of weeks."

On his future, Klinsmann - who took charge in 2011 - continued: "It depends on how things develop over the next two years. There's no hurry for deciding anything for either side, Sunil [Gulati, United States Soccer Federation president] and myself."

USA are gearing up for two World Cup qualifiers against St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday and Trinidad and Tobago four days later.