Klinsmann insists USA matched Colombia

Jurgen Klinsmann insists "there was no difference" between the two sides after Colombia beat his United States team 2-0 in the Copa America Centenario opener.

The hosts lost to goals from James Rodriguez and Cristian Zapata at Levi's Stadium on Friday.

Colombia looked in control throughout, but Klinsmann was adamant his men had matched Jose Pekerman's charges.

"We were absolutely even. We had a totally even game," said the German.

"We were very compact, we were tactically very well organised and we played it even. It was no problem at all when they went 1-0 up. We kept playing, we kept the rhythm, we kept moving forward.

"There was no difference besides the two goals.

"I think the players take a lot out of this game and we are even more hungry towards the second game. We are with our backs against the wall. We need three points against Costa Rica."

USA face Costa Rica in Chicago on Tuesday and conclude their group campaign against Paraguay.