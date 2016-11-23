Klinsmann posts heartfelt video to thank USA fans for support

After losing his job as head coach of the United States, Jurgen Klinsmann sent a heartfelt message out to fans thanking them for their support during his tenure.

US Soccer sacked Klinsmann on Monday, with the embarrassing 4-0 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying defeat to Costa Rica last week the final straw, following the 2-1 loss to Mexico.

USA have since turned to Bruce Arena for a second spell in charge of the national team. And Klinsmann, who was appointed in 2011, used Facebook to express his gratitude.

"Thank you for the amazing ride over the last five years," Klinsmann said.

"It's been a huge honour to lead the team over the amount of time. We've had some amazing experiences together. It's come to an end, and I obviously have to respect that. I just want to say thank you so much, especially to all the fans — 'The American Outlaws.'"

Klinsmann helped USA win the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup as well as finish fourth in this year's Copa America Centenario.

The German was instrumental in allowing players who ply their trades overseas get a chance in the squad, and he made a point to develop young talent, including Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.