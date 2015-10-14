Klinsmann remains committed to USA

Jurgen Klinsmann has no plans to walk away from United States, with the under-fire coach committed to turning around the nation's fortunes.

Pressure is mounting on Klinsmann after USA crashed to a 1-0 friendly defeat at home to Costa Rica on Tuesday.

The loss in New Jersey came just three days on from USA's 3-2 extra-time disappointment against Mexico in a 2017 Confederations Cup play-off.

Klinsmann, who replaced Bob Bradley in 2011, faces an uncertain future as calls grow for a change in coach after seven defeats in 2015, but the German has vowed to steer USA out of their rut.

"We've had a lot of sunshine," Klinsmann told reporters post-match. "[In] 2012, 2013, 2014. Now it's raining a little bit, and you have to go through that. You have to go through a little mud as well, and we'll do that.

"When other people speculate about your job safety, that's OK.

"As I said the other day, I'm here to serve the U.S. Soccer community to my best capabilities and give everything I have, and they have to go through stretches that are not so funny and not so exciting."

Klinsmann, who was accompanied by US Soccer president Sunil Gulati in the media conference afterwards, added: "With everything that goes not my way, I get even hungrier to turn it around the other way, that's just me. That's why I’m going to take this team and go through that.

"I'm going to look everywhere for younger players hopefully developing and getting to that point where they reach the transition that we've been talking about for more than a year really happens and guide them towards World Cup qualifying and the Copa America."