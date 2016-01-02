Klopp angry with Liverpool display

Jurgen Klopp was left fuming at Liverpool's display in their 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

Michail Antonio headed the hosts in front early in the first half before Andy Carroll marked his 150th Premier League appearance with a goal against his former side to secure all three points.

Klopp was left frustrated at a lack of Liverpool intensity in what proved to be another disappointing performance against Slaven Bilic's side.

The German told BT Sport: "There was not enough in the decisive moments. We had a few bad luck in a few situations but that's not what I want to see. We are responsible for the result.

"First goal, we didn't defend the cross. Second goal, we have five against one and don't win the ball. They get the cross and it's 2-0.

"In a game like this where you see you can be better, you have to be better. It's not a day for being disappointed, it's a day for being angry.

"We could have come back but we didn't. Who wants to see 90 per cent? You cannot win a football match with 90 per cent, or even 95 per cent, you have to do everything. I don't like it."

West Ham have now moved two points above Liverpool in the Premier League table.