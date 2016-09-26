Klopp attributes Lallana's fine form to hard work

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Adam Lallana's fine early season form is the outcome of the midfielder's own hard work.

The England international scored his third Premier League goal of the campaign against Hull City on Saturday - having only netted four in the entirety of 2015-16 - and also broke his Three Lions duck earlier this month.

Following the 5-1 demolition of Hull, Klopp picked out Lallana for special praise, noting his effort and versatility.

"Honestly, since I am here Adam is the player you saw against Hull," he said.

"It's not about always performing like this, it's about working attitude, being involved in all the team things in all sessions.

"He likes to train, he likes to work, he was like this from the first day. This is now the credit he takes from the work he did.

"Always in football we are all like this, we want to play a specific position. If I ask my offensive midfield players, of which we have a lot, 'What's your favourite position?' they all would say '10'.

"That's always the same and maybe Adam would say the same so I didn't ask him! But it's all about playing the game and creating the spaces you need."