Klopp beats Guardiola to Manager of the Month award

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min have been named as the Premier League's Manager and Player of the Month for September.

Klopp is rewarded after the Reds won all three of their matches last month, defeating champions Leicester City, Chelsea and Hull City.

Pep Guardiola, Alan Pardew, Mauricio Pochettino and Arsene Wenger were the other managers on the five-man shortlist.

After winning the award for the first time, Klopp said to the Premier League's website: "I went into the office of my coaches and said, 'We are Manager of the Month! I don't need personal prizes but it's nice now I have another one'.

"We are on a good way but there are so many good teams in this league and so many difficult games for us, which we have to be ready for.

"I'm fine with the moment, but we have to play a few more games and hopefully we perform well."

3 Matches3 Wins11 Goals scoredMore on Jurgen Klopp's award: October 14, 2016

It was an award double for Liverpool with Jordan Henderson receiving the goal of the month accolade for his strike against Chelsea.

Son, meanwhile, was named as the month's top player after scoring four times and registering an assist in Tottenham's three league matches – all of which were victories.

He was selected over Kevin De Bruyne, Adam Lallana, Romelu Lukaku and Theo Walcott to become the first Asian winner of the prize.

"This is my dream, to get the award," Son said. "I want to get it a second time, a third time.

"When I take the award home my family will be crazy like you can't believe - they will be really happy.

"I can't believe I'm the first player from Asia. Many players deserved it - Ji Sung-Park had great seasons.

"I'm very thankful for the support. They support every day, every weekend, every game."