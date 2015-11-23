Klopp calls for better home displays

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants his team to produce a performance like the one against Manchester City in front of the Anfield faithful.

The German's side dismantled City 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a clinical and energetic display.

Victory lifted Liverpool into ninth in the Premier League table, just six points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Klopp would like to see his team put together a similar display at home, where they have won just twice in six league outings this season.

"I would love to win a game like this at Anfield. That’s our next challenge. We play now Bordeaux and then Swansea, and at this moment I don’t know enough about Swansea," he said.

"If they saw our game against Crystal Palace maybe they will stay with 50 people deep in the space and shoot only long balls?

"Then we have to find a solution and we will have a solution but then we have to score goals in the right moments."

Liverpool are eight points behind surprise league leaders Leicester City, but European qualification appears a more likely goal.

Klopp was unwilling to be drawn into his side's top-four chances.

"We have to be very careful. If something serious happens [to his players] then we have a big problem. We have to work, that’s all," he said.

"Somebody asks us if we can go to the top then it’s not my problem. I don’t think that way. The money is in the Champions League but I can’t promise it now. It’s hard work.

"They changed the manager here. It wasn’t because of the weather and it wasn’t a problem with Brendan Rodgers because he is a brilliant manager. But they had to change something.

"Only two weeks ago we lost to [Crystal] Palace. I can’t say that we are good enough but if you want to write it you can."