Klopp cannot bring back the Anfield glory days - Barnes

Liverpool legend John Barnes feels no English club can replicate the Reds' dominance in the 1970s and 80s and instead has more modest targets for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The former England winger won two league titles, two FA Cups and one League Cup with Liverpool after his move from Watford in 1987, while the Anfield outfit claimed more than 20 major honours across the two decades.

But Barnes cannot see such a feat being repeated in the modern game and wants Klopp to be judged by different standards.

"He's not going to bring Liverpool back to the glory days in terms of winning the league every year and winning the European Cup. Because that's not going to happen anywhere, apart from if you're Barcelona," Barnes, speaking as brand ambassador for titanbet.co.uk, told Omnisport.

"In England you are going to see a change of maybe Leicester winning [the Premier League] this year or maybe even Tottenham.

"But I don't think you're going to have a one team dominating like Liverpool did in the 70s and 80s, and as Manchester United did in the 90s, or how Arsenal did for a while.

"You are going to have a change in who wins the league every year, which is good competition."

Liverpool look set to miss out on a top-four place in the Premier League, but face Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals, with the first leg at Signal-Iduna Park taking place on Thursday.

"The Dortmund tie for Liverpool is the worst draw for them and for Dortmund as well," Barnes added.

"Because, of course, with Jurgen Klopp going back there, they wouldn't want him to come back and win.

"So it's a game that two teams probably wouldn't have wanted, but it's there so there's not a lot either of them can do about it."