Klopp: Champions League qualification a huge success for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes Champions League qualification would represent a huge success for Liverpool and would consider anything else an unsatisfactory season.

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League and are on track for a return to European club football's elite competition after missing out in each of the last two campaigns.

They face stiff competition for a top-four finish, though, and Klopp has warned there remains a lot of work to be done before their goal is achieved.

"I will only be really satisfied if we qualify for the Champions League," Klopp told Sky.

"It is now all about holding on to our position in the table and building on it. It would be a huge success if we qualify for the Champions League.

"There are a lot of other teams out there swimming in the same shark pool.

"And the Champions League is a bigger must for some of them than it is for us..."

Liverpool travel to West Brom on Sunday as they look to extend their unbeaten run to seven games.