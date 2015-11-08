Klopp concedes Sturridge recovering slower than expected

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted Daniel Sturridge is still some way off making his comeback as his recovery from a knee injury is going slower than expected.

Sturridge picked up a knock in training shortly after Klopp's arrival at Anfield last month, and is yet to feature under the German.

The striker will not play against Crystal Palace on Sunday and was not named in the England squad for the upcoming international break.

And Klopp told the Liverpool Echo: "I think he will return soon. But soon is relative. I don't know when he will be back.

"It isn't as fast as we thought of course but we cannot put pressure on this.

"He is starting to train outside after four weeks, so of course he needs time to bring him back in shape or whatever.

"He can start training and then we can talk about when Sturridge can play, but it's nearly like a summer break and he's really training hard after this. We have to see when we can talk about him."