Liverpool ready for major U-turn on big summer transfer: report

Liverpool are in huge transition right now – but one banker of a move might have just been thrown into doubt.

The sagas of three major stars – Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – have dragged on all season long, overshadowing what is likely to turn out as a successful season, with the Premier League title all but sealed.

But though there looks to be some kind of resolution on the horizon for the Liverpool trio, manager Arne Slot faces further headaches over the status of other players in the side – and U-turns on the horizon.

Fresh doubts arise over move that Liverpool have had prepared for months

Arne Slot has a lot to contend with this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Alexander-Arnold all but confirmed to leave for the Bernabeu, Anfield has more positive news, with Van Dijk and Salah poised to stay.

But beyond the big three, there are more transfer sagas brewing, with Luis Diaz linked with Spain, Darwin Nunez tipped to leave, Ibrahima Konate stalling over a new deal and Alisson Becker's successor, Giorgi Mamardashvili, set to arrive in the summer.

Alisson is still in his prime (Image credit: Getty Images)

The keeper became Slot's first signing after breakout performances for Georgia at Euro 2024 last summer and is recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best goalkeepers in the world, but remained on loan with Valencia for another season ahead of fighting Alisson for the no.1 jersey next season.

Now, Estadio Deportivo are reporting that Liverpool's plans may have to change, with Los Ches wanting to keep the 24-year-old for another season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs told FourFourTwo in January that, “there's no indication that Alisson is going to be instantly dropped, and that means that Mamardashvili has time to acclimatise” – now, however, the report states that the Georgian does not want to sit on the bench behind Alisson.

FourFourTwo understands that it's Liverpool policy to bring in first-team stars' successors as understudies – but this is the one position that such a philosophy is perhaps unsuited to.

Giorgi Mamardashvili was expected to come to Anfield this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot already has an excellent backup gloveman in Caoimhin Kelleher but the Irishman is expected to leave the club in search of playing time elsewhere.

Mamardashvili's development would surely be affected by a season on the bench and with Alisson integral to the club as a leader as much as for his ability, Liverpool can't afford to lose such a pillar of the team at what will surely be a time of flux.

FourFourTwo believes, however, that a silver lining to this situation could well come from Valencia offering improved terms to keep Mamardashvili in La Liga for longer, highlighting his importance to the east coasters and recognising his stature as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe right now.

Mamardashvili is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on West Ham United this weekend when Premier League action resumes.