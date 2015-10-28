Klopp confused by League Cup draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared confused by the League Cup process after seeing his side pick up a 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the fourth round on Wednesday.

The win - Klopp's first in the Anfield hot seat - came courtesy of Nathaniel Clyne's maiden Liverpool goal after 17 minutes.

And, after declaring his delight at reaching the last eight in the immediate aftermath of the match, Klopp told Sky Sports: "We are in the next round... do we know who we will play next?"

Reflecting on the performance of his much-changed side, Klopp commented: "It was very important because we decided that we would play this game with a new team, but to win is always good for the feeling of the whole team

"Now we have another three days to prepare for Chelsea [in the Premier League], that's difficult too.

"You saw these guys want and, for me, that's the most important thing.

"If a new manager comes in they have a lot of new information and they have to talk about new and other things.

"It's normal if you make first a step back because you try to understand.

"You want to do what I say, but sometimes they forget to do what they can.

"We need both, of course, but [the win] was a big step."

Christian Benteke missed the tie with a knee injury, but Klopp revealed the Belgian could be back in contention for the Chelsea clash.