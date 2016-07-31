Klopp delighted by Liverpool display

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded his team's dominance after their 2-0 win over AC Milan at the International Champions Cup.

The impressive Divock Origi and fellow substitute Roberto Firmino scored second-half goals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday.

Origi was the star, coming on at half-time and immediately helping Klopp's men look more dangerous.

However, the German wanted to focus on his team's performance as a whole, rather than individuals.

"Everybody knows about the potential of Divock Origi. I understand that you ask about single players after a game like this," Klopp said.

"But especially tonight, it's not a night for talking about single players. If you want to talk, it's the way we played and the style of play and the dominance we had and the passing situations we had.

"In the first half we played brilliantly, we did the right thing – passed and passed and passed all the time until we were through.

"We created chances and didn't score, we didn't finish. But it will come, 100 per cent.

"Again we lost a little bit of patience and chose the wrong way because we had one or two long balls too many and forced the play when we lost the patience to pass again.

"So we created our problems, but it was not the biggest problem. There are a lot of things to do."

Origi finished neatly to open the scoring just before the hour-mark and Firmino doubled the lead soon after when a deflected Sheyi Ojo shot fell into his path.

Klopp is already looking ahead to Monday's friendly against Roma, saying he planned to continue rotating his squad.

"We have a few players who played longer than 45 minutes, all the rest can train normally and then Monday is the next game," he said.

"We have a little bit of a problem at centre-half, they [Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan] always have to play and we have to see how we can find a solution for this game. All the rest, we can have different options.

"Tonight Danny Ings didn't play and I've already told him it will come, no problem, the next game he will be involved. They will all have their match time and that's good."