Klopp delighted to secure swift progress

The 2012-13 runners-up are struggling domestically in the Bundesliga following five straight defeats, but rallied to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group D in Europe's elite club competition on Tuesday.

Having previously crushed the same opponents 4-0 in Istanbul after earlier wins over Arsenal and Anderlecht, the German outfit are already safely through to the knockout stages.

"I told my players to enjoy this," said Klopp.

"It's important - we've got to feel the good things as there are now five days until the next league game."

Dortmund dominated Galatasaray from the outset in Turkey, but the return game was a tighter affair until Marco Reus latched onto a Lukasz Piszczek throughball to break the deadlock on 39 minutes.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos added a second soon after half-time and, although Hakan Balta's header gave the visitors some brief hope, Ciro Immobile's strike and a Semih Kaya own goal wrapped things up.

"Galatasaray played better than in Istanbul but we defended very well," added Klopp. "I was very happy with the structure.

"We also chose the right moments to shoot at goal and I'd like to keep that ability all the time.

"We scored some great goals and even after we conceded I didn't worry. I have seen that my team can be very resilient and we can enjoy this victory."