Klopp: England stars are over Euro flop

Jurgen Klopp says his England stars are over the pain of their Euro 2016 campaign ahead of the new Premier League season.

Five Liverpool players - Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Daniel Sturridge, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana - were part of the England squad that crashed out of the round of 16 against Iceland.

Klopp says he did not have to lift the morale of the players after they linked up with the squad in pre-season, and believes they look fresh ahead of the new season.

"They had three weeks' holiday and they came back pretty well recovered," the Liverpool boss said.

"Of course we spoke about the European Championship but I told them my view. When we spoke in general about English football in this tournament I thought it was really good.

"Until England left the tournament they didn't play worse than Portugal, for example, but they didn't have the time for development Portugal had.

"So it was not that I had to give them back the optimism. They came back [after] three weeks, it's how national players have to do it, and it was not that disappointing."

Liverpool play Barcelona on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly, before they get their campaign underway away to Arsenal on August 14.